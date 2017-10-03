Could God be calling you?

by Sister Gloria Rodriguez, MJMJ, Contributor



Sister Gloria Rodriguez, MJMJ is the director of the Office of Consecrated Life in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

We all have heard the saying “everyone has a mission in life.” That mission is called a vocation. Vocations are not only essential to the life of the Church; they belong to the Church. Vocations to the priesthood and consecrated religious life highlight the call of the Church to be servants.I have encountered a number of women who said to me, “When I was young, I considered a vocation to religious life, but never followed through. I now wonder what my life would have been like.” Most of them did not regret their marriage or children, or having remained single, but the question persisted in their minds.Women who have answered the call to consecrated life have one common ingredient to their story. Somewhere along the way they encountered Christ and he touched their hearts.God calls some women to religious life as children. They have awareness beyond their years that they want to be sisters even though there is no real discernment yet. Others begin their search during their teenage years, and still others are caught by surprise when the thought of becoming a sister enters their mind. In Scripture we find God calling people at different ages and times of their life. God called Samuel as a young boy. Jeremiah was perhaps a teenager, as were Mary and the apostles Andrew and John. Peter was an older married man. God calls those whom God chooses when God wills.The religious women who serve in the Diocese of Corpus Christi are diverse communities; both in their charism of committed religious as well as their ethnicity. Most communities engage in external apostolates, reaching out daily to the poor, the sick, the homeless, the imprisoned, children, youth and young adults, the elderly, victims of domestic violence and in many other ways. These communities minister in a multitude of ways.There is one contemplative community of nuns; prayer is their primary focus. These nuns are the “ palanca” (the lever) that supports all ministries in the diocese.We are also blessed to have sisters from different countries including India, Mexico, the Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Ireland, Africa, Spain, Germany and the United States.Today God continues to touch hearts and invites women and men to follow Jesus in a radical way by giving their entire selves to him in order that the Church (the Body of Christ) may be served in many ways. Our world needs Christ’s healing touch, especially in the poor and suffering. This invitation requires a response that can only be done through prayer and discernment.Discernment is a way of figuring out a direction for your life, whether you are called to the married life, single life or religious life. I invite women who find the stirrings of the Holy Spirit in them to join our diocesan discernment group with other women that are also searching where God is calling them. You will get to meet sisters that will help you on your journey to discover God’s will for your life.For more information call the Office of Consecrated Life at (361) 882-6191.