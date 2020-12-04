From the desk of Sister Milagros Tormo, M.J.M.J.

The COVID-19 pandemic required us to change the way we celebrate Christmas. We need to be more creative while not changing the main goal of ensuring that our children still have a good memory of Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Prior to the pandemic, various community entities with extraordinary connections made special arrangements for Santa to drop in at The Ark carrying gifts.
This year’s challenge was finding a way to replace the experience of seeing Santa, having the opportunity to be in his lap, receive some gifts from him and listen to Christmas songs.
We came up with a plan with those memories in mind. Next to our Christmas tree, we are going to make and display a fireplace with a chimney. Inside the fireplace will be a television. Santa has very graciously agreed to set aside some of his precious time to visit the children virtually.
Santa will tell each child he left a present for him or her in the bag next to the fireplace. A staff member will distribute the presents one at a time. Each child will pose for a photo with Santa. The hope is that it’ll be a memorable Christmas for the children.
Great cooperation from The Ark’s friends and donors in the past enabled us to give every child the special joy of opening presents and being delighted by them.
Collecting presents is going to be more difficult this year due to the pandemic. We understand it’s going to be harder for some people to assist this Christmas as they did last year because of lost jobs or illness. Please contact us if you’re able to help because we need your donations more than ever.
Together we’re going to make a difference in the children’s lives by putting smiles on their faces when they get excited interacting with a virtual Santa. In front of our Nativity scene will be our prayers for you and your family, as well as our wishes for a blessed Christmas and a happy new year.
Sister Milagros Tormo, M.J.M.J., is president of The Ark’s board of directors.
Volunteer Norma Villarreal delivers The Ark’s Christmas wreath she decorated with a bow and ornaments, including snowflakes, a snowman, and a nutcracker. The lighted wreath is displayed at the shelter’s main gate.