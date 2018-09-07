CPE graduates serve as hands of healing ministry

by Steven Alford, CHRISTUS Health

2018 CHRISTUS Spohn Clinical Pastoral Education Program Graduates (from left) Kenneth Boggs, Clara Dina Hinojosa and Father Tomy Raphel.

While nurses and doctors at CHRISTUS Spohn Health System heal the bodies of their patients, the hospital’s chaplains offer care for their minds and spirits.It is a special calling, CHRISTUS Spohn leaders say, as the health system celebrated the graduation of three new chaplains from the Clinical Pastoral Education Program - Clara Dina Hinojosa, Father Tomy Raphel and Kenneth Boggs.The CPE program is a vital and caring component of the health system for its patients and their families, says Stephen Kazanjian, VP of Mission Integration for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.“It is so important for us to consistently provide holistic care to our patients. We validate their dignity by treating their bodies, their minds and their spirits. Our chaplains are an integral part of this healing process,” Kazanjian said.During their residency, chaplains work tirelessly offering spiritual support to patients, families and Associates. In order to graduate, chaplain residents must complete 1,600 hours of supervised ministry in a hospital setting during weekdays, evenings and overnight on-calls.The Spiritual Care Team offers spiritual and emotional support; grief and loss counseling; help with ethical concerns and decisions; support during times of crisis or emergencies; sacraments and worship services and much more.They are a close-knit group, in a program that requires a special kind of person – strong in faith, gentle of heart. As friends and family gathered for the CPE Program Graduation, the group took time to honor resident Michael Quesada, who passed away this year. It was a touching moment, as residents say they become like family during the CPE program.After accepting their diplomas, the three new chaplains posed for pictures together, smiling warmly as they prepare for their new journey.“We are grateful for the lives they will change and the hearts they will heal in their new calling,” Kazanjian added. “They are a blessing to the community.”For more info, please call the CHRISTUS Spohn Spiritual Care Department:or visit online at