Craig installed as lector

Sixteen seminarians, including James Craig from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, were installed to the ministry of lector at the installation on Feb. 16. Bishop Mark Seitz from the Diocese of El Paso presided over the ceremony during Mass at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston.
This rite takes place within the celebration of the Eucharist, just after the proclamation of the Gospel. Bishop Seitz preached, urging them to follow the light, Jesus Christ. Then after praying for them, he presented the Scriptures to them one-by-one as they knelt before him. He said, “Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of his people.
The Mass continued so that the new Lectors received the "Word made flesh" in the Eucharist for the first time as lectors who are charged with proclaiming the Word in the midst of God's people.