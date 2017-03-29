DA asks bishop to bless office

Bishop Michael Mulvey, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez and staff of the DA’s office gathered for a blessing by the bishop on March 21.

Marty Wind for the South Texas Catholic



At the invitation and request of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the offices of the District Attorney on March 21. In his blessing, Bishop Mulvey emphasized the office’s vital role in promoting a just and peaceful society and called upon the graces of the Holy Spirit to guide all who pursue justice, regardless of background or creed.

Gonzalez, who is Catholic, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times “I think we can all use a little spiritual guidance.” According to the newspaper, “It was an unprecedented request…A bishop hasn’t gone to bless the district attorney’s office that anyone present from the diocese or the prosecutor’s office could recall.”