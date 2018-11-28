by Father John Mc Kenzie, Pastor of St. James Parish in Refugio

Christmas has been so misunderstood over the years. The Separatists (aka Pilgrims) and the Puritans thought that celebrating Christmas was sinful because it was not in the Bible. The Puritans believed it was wrong to make one day more important than the others. They banned Christmas in their colony from 1659-1680. Dec. 25 was even a required work day.



Today, Jehovah's Witnesses and the Seventh Day Adventists are among the Christian denominations who consider Christmas to be a pagan celebration. They assert that Christmas follows the pagan festival of Sol Invictus, the Unconquered Sun. These assertions are not accurate.



Consider the facts. Christians in Rome were celebrating Christmas in the late third century, almost a hundred years before the emperor Aurelian introduced the celebration of Sol Invictus. Christians, then, did not add a new feast to oppose a popular one with the pagans. Also, new Christian converts would not have held to any former pagan practices when they became Christian. They knew they were enslaved by their old pagan traditions.



Critics also cite Luke 2:8-12 in which the shepherds were tending their flocks. I have been to Israel in early January. The weather was not that cold. In fact, it was quite enjoyable. Lambs were born in winter. That would have been a critical time for the shepherds to be with their sheep. The lambs needed extra protection.



There is extra-Biblical evidence to support Dec. 25 as the date of Jesus' birth. In 1958, an Israeli scholar published an in-depth study of the calendar of the Qumran sect and reconstructed the priestly rota system for the Temple in Jerusalem. From his study of 1 Chron 24:7-18, the family of Abijah, of whom Zechariah was a descendant, father of John the Baptist, was required to officiate twice a year, on days 8-14 of the third month and on days 14-20 of the eighth month. The latter period fell at the end of September. That would put John the Baptist's conception on Sept. 23 and his birth nine months later on June 24. As we see in the Annunciation narrative of St. Luke's Gospel, Elizabeth was in her sixth month which would be March 25. Nine months later, we have Dec. 25.



As Christians, we should celebrate Christmas. It is the birth of our Savior, the Son of God being born into our humanity to bring us salvation and eternal life. Look at Luke 2:14 and see how the multitude of heavenly hosts sang "Glory to God in the highest and peace on earth to those on whom his favor rests." If they sang the praises of God at Jesus' birth, so should we.