Day retreat for teens at Holy Family quenches a thirst for God

Thirty-three teens, many of whom had an “amazing” spiritual experience, attended a day-retreat hosted by Corpus Christi’s Holy Family Parish Youth Group, CONNECT. Bishop Michael Mulvey and the core group of young adult leaders were inspired by the youth’s thirst for God and their need to cultivate authentic relationships with each other.
According to Bea Romo, youth minister and a member of the core group, CONNECT is an experience where the aim is to build up the “Three Connections.” They are all interwoven and essential to each other. The first is our connection with God, which is strengthened and completed by our connection with neighbors. And finally, to a greater connection with ourselves – with our most authentic identity. CONNECT is an integral part of the teen’s preparation before receiving the sacrament of confirmation.
During the early morning hours of the March 6 retreat, “Bishop Mulvey listened attentively as members of the core group and teen leaders shared how CONNECT has made an impact on their lives. “It was evident that Bishop Mulvey enjoyed every testimony he heard, and he really connected with the group,” Romo said. “The youth and core group spoke about living out the Gospel and the ‘Art of Loving.’”
“The art of loving” is expressed beautifully in the Gospel and in Bishop Mulvey’s pastoral letter in the section entitled, ‘The DNA of Communion.’ It sums up the characteristics of God’s love.
Later in the morning, Bishop Mulvey recounted his stories on how he tries to live out the Gospel and cultivates his “friendship” with Jesus.
During the afternoon hours, it was time for fun and games outside. After months where many had been cooped up in their homes, it was so beautiful to see the teens running, laughing and connecting.
From games, we transitioned to a powerful skit highlighting how the dark emotions evoked from the pandemic can be transformed by God’s personal love for each of us. The retreat ended with an hour of Eucharistic adoration, praise and worship and an opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. More than three-quarters of the youth received the sacrament.
It was truly inspiring to witness how engaged the teens were during the whole retreat, their thirst for God and authentic relationships, and how they are leading the way courageously, together.
On Saturday, we experienced that Holy Family is more than just the parish’s name but is actually the reality that we live together and that we want to keep cultivating within us and outside of us, for others.
Below are some takeaways from the day’s events. All were encouraged to write about it in their own words. Some wrote their names, and others chose to remain anonymous:
“This has been the best day ever since the pandemic hit! When is the next one?” ~ Isaac, 16
“If you tell me that we are doing this again tomorrow, I’ll come. No doubt!” ~ Emmanuel Rangel, 15
“This retreat came at a time when I really needed it.” ~ Jazlein Valadez, 17
“I’m just so happy to be here. There is this presence. I don’t know how to describe it.” ~ Angel
“Something I take away is what the Bishop said: that Jesus will always be my best friend!”
“From now on I want to start and get closer to God.”
“I’m going to be more open to God”
“My experience was AMAZING. This is what I’ve been missing! I learned that God’s love is greater than everything.”
“Not being afraid… It made me want to look forward to life… I learned things that I can use to help others too.”
“It was AMAZING. I definitely look at Jesus differently now!”
“I was happy to be able to go to confession. I haven’t gone in a long time. I really needed it! Also, it was great to connect with others. I made new friends.”
“My favorite part was when Bishop Mulvey spoke to us. I understood the real reason to love others. From now on I want to start to love more!”
“What I take from this retreat is that no matter what I will have God’s love within and he is in others.”
“My favorite part was the Bishop’s visit. Going home, I want to be more open and talk more to people.”
“I’m taking away all of the testimonies and the love that was given to us today”
“I’m taking away what the Bishop said: that God is my friend and that he will be with me always.”
“It was great to go to confession, especially because it had been so long. Going home, I want to be more kind, get closer to Jesus and love one another.”
“I’m taking away that I should not be ashamed to talk to others.”
“My favorite part was the Bishop. It was a great experience. I feel like a weight was lifted off of me. I’m going to take from this retreat ... EVERYTHING ... But mostly loving others!”
“My favorite part was when everyone went up and shared how they got here. I’m new, and it felt welcoming. The Bishop’s talk gave me a whole new idea of the Lord. I’m leaving knowing now that ‘Jesus is a friend’ and how to connect with God.”
“What I take away is to “love the other as myself” and that if we’re faithful in the small things we’ll be faithful in the big ones”
“I now know that God is always with me, even when I think he’s not.”
"To love everyone, even my enemies"
