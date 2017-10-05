Deacon candidates use practicum to help













Deacon candidates help put up tarp to protect roof on home of Kay Mitchell in Bayside.

Photos by Lee Alvarado

Men enrolled the Diocese of Corpus Christi Diaconate Formation Class volunteered to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Bayside on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Bayside. Deacon Richard Longoria, who is coordinating volunteer services for the diocese, said the men used their Saturday practicum to barbecue for Bayside residents and responders.Several of the men also went to the home of Kay Mitchell in Bayside that morning. Mitchell was in need of help to put up a tarp on her damaged roof. Deacon Stacey Millsap arranged for the men to help her out.“She called me to give her thanks and appreciation for their work,” Deacon Longoria said. “She said ‘they did a very good job’.”