New GM to take charge of Catholic Communications Network in May

Deacon Mark Cazalas will be the new general manager of Catholic Communications Network. In May, he will be formally relieving Marty Wind, who after 38 years is retiring.
He is excited about getting the opportunity to merge two of his greatest loves – music and radio. “The radio can reach not only Catholics who regularly attend church, but also those who don’t go to church,” Deacon Cazalas said.
He has worked in healthcare for over 31 years, serving people with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, mental health issues and medical issues. He recently retired from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and is now embarking on a whole new journey.
Deacon Cazalas said he felt called to serve God. “As Catholics, we are called to share the love of God with others. “Music is a universal language. KLUX 89.5 plays easy listening music interspersed with programs and messages responsive to its primary mission of sharing the Catholic faith. Anyone living or driving within reach of the radio station can tune the dial to 89.5 and find good music and a good message,” he said. “With online streaming, people from around the world can listen to KLUX.
Deacon Cazalas is a native Texan and spent many of his elementary school years in Portland, except for a one-year stint in Plano. In 1978 his family moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, then moved to Beulah, North Dakota, during his junior and senior high school years. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, receiving a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in psychology and Latin.
He met his wife, Laura, at college; they married and moved to Corpus Christi in 1991. “I’ve always said the two greatest decisions I’ve made were following God and marrying Laura,” he said. Deacon Mark and Laura are the proud parents of three grown children.
Deacon Cazalas recalled that he has always been involved in church activities. As a child, he became a lector on special occasions such as Christmas. In high school, he was a regular lector at Mass. In Beulah, North Dakota, he was the first teenager on the parish council and in college, he helped teach religious education.
After Mark and Laura moved to Corpus Christi, the couple were youth group leaders at St. Philip The Apostle Church. He served on the parish council and was chairman for many years. He also served as a lector and extraordinary minister of holy Communion and attended and served on ACTS retreats.
In 2015 he began formation into the diaconate and was ordained a deacon on Nov. 7, 2020.
His career in psychology began at the Corpus Christi State School, later called Corpus Christi State Support Living Center. As a case manager, he served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He later completed his master’s degree in clinical psychology.
He held many positions over the years, including director of Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability, unit director, director of quality assurance, assistant director of programs (chief operating officer), assistant director of administration (chief financial officer), and director (chief executive officer) of the facility.
He supervised almost 1000 employees, including physicians, psychiatrists, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, maintenance, food service, housekeeping, etc.
Deacon Cazalas said he wants to continue the mission of the Catholic Communication Network. It will continue to provide positive programming that promotes Judeo-Christian values and the precepts of the Roman Catholic Church. He wants to continue to reach the largest possible audience while enriching and gladdening the hearts of all beliefs.