Deacon felt pull to serve at ACTS retreat

Although I was born and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, my family moved to Corpus Christi in 1985, and after one year of college, I followed them to Texas. It was the most important and blessed decision I had made up to that point in my life.
Shortly after moving to Annaville, I met my future bride, Raquel Granado, and I knew the moment I saw her, that somehow, we were going to be together. I would not be the man I am now or the deacon I am going to be, without her. After our wedding at Corpus Christi Cathedral in 1990, we began our life together. We will celebrate our 30th Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 24.
God has blessed us with three children: Brianna Marie, Liam Thomas, and Emily Elizabeth. As a family, we grew in our faith over the years at St. Patrick Church, and at Christ the King. At these churches, Monsignor Smith showed me how to love our faith, Father. Glen Mullan taught me the depth of our faith and the significance of Catholic traditions, and Natasha Rios, the Director of Religious Education (DRE) at Christ the King, showed me the rich beauty of our faith.
My vocation story is a simple one. In 2008, I attended an ACTS retreat It was on this retreat when I first felt a call to serve. I remember a strong pull to serve the Church. I had turned down many invitations to attend an ACTS retreat because I did not want to give up my weekend. Little did I know God was calling me to not only give him that weekend but five years of weekends, as well as the rest of my weekends. This call, together with the influences at St. Patrick and Christ the King, led me to the diaconate program.
Some time ago Raquel gave me a book,
Radiating Christ, by Raoul Plus, S.J. These words have stuck with me ever since:
Every instant God gives us being and life, and at every instant grace presses us ... Every instant souls stand in need of us, every instant the Father wants us to glorify Him, every instant the Son asks us to help Him.
Since being asked to write these paragraphs, the bishop has assigned me to St Peter, Prince of the Apostles, in Annaville. My hope is that I can use every instant of my time at St. Peter’s helping Him.