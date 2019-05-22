Deacons to be ordained priests

Bishop Michael Mulvey will ordain Deacons Richard Gutierrez and Ramiro “RJ” Regalado, Jr. at Corpus Christi Cathedral on June 8 at 10 a.m. Deacon Gutierrez has completed his studies at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio and Deacon Regalado completed his seminarian studies at Theological College in Washington DC.
Father Gutierrez will celebrate his first Mass at Holy Family Church in Corpus Christi on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. and Father Regalado at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in Premont June 8 at 6 p.m.
Please pray for them both and come welcome them as new priests of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.