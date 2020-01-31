Deadline for 2020 All American Scholar Award is March 2

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the 2020 All American Scholar Award, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance. Applications are available and must be
received no later than
March 2, 2020.
The All American Scholar Program awards 35 non-renewable college scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors. Applicants must be Catholic Life Insurance members who will be enrolled in a private or public college, university, or trade school for the upcoming fall semester. The scholarships are granted to those students whose academic achievements, leadership skills, and community service experiences set them apart from the others.
Application forms may be downloaded from the company website at
www.scliu.com, located in the “Member Benefits” section under “Scholarship.”
Send your completed application package to:
Catholic Life Insurance
Attn: All American Scholar Award
PO Box 659527
San Antonio, TX 78265
For more information, please contact Megan Real in the Communications Department at (800) 262-2548 or (210) 828-9921, ext. 141 or email
branch@cliu.com.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, IRAs, annuities, and fraternal benefits to individuals living in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and New Mexico. As a not-for-profit entity, Catholic Life Insurance returns profits to members and the surrounding community through charitable, religious and patriotic community service projects.