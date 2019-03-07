Dedication of Cardinal Farrell Student Center at Holy Trinity Seminary

Bishop Edward Burns with Ryan Burbage and Luis Lozano. Luis Lozano is a seminarian for the Diocese of Corpus Christi and is currently at Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving.
Diocese of Dallas
The Most Reverend Edward J. Burns, Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, announces the completion and dedication of the Cardinal Farrell Student Center at Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Bishop Burns presided at the dedication ceremony on March 3 where he offered a special blessing of the building.
Cardinal Farrell Student Center at Holy Trinity Seminary.
The kitchen at the Cardinal Farrell Student Center at Holy Trinity Seminary.
Lounge area at the Cardinal Farrell Student Center at Holy Trinity Seminary.
The 24,000 square-foot center, the first new construction in the seminary's 52-year history, consists of an assembly room, classroom, a full gym and fitness center, game room, media rooms, lounge and kitchen, as well as patios and an outdoor sports court. Funded through the Diocese's
Our Faith ... Our Future capital campaign and through the generosity of individual donors, the center is named after Cardinal Kevin Farrell who, as bishop of theDiocese of Dallas and now assigned to the Vatican, was a great supporter of the seminary, helping it grow, strengthening its programs and staffing, and blessing the project of a new student center.
Designed by Glenn I Partners and constructed by Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors, the Cardinal Farrell Student Center affords seminarians a place to form fraternal bonds, recreate together, stay fit, and gather for presentations dealing with their human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral formation.