Demolition begins at Sacred Heart Parish, Rockport

Father Ray Yrlas, Pastor of Sacred Heart in Rockport, and Mrs. Gloria Scott, Office Manager, take the first crack at tearing down what used to be their office. Several buildings on the Sacred Heart campus were severely damaged due to Hurricane Harvey which hit the Coast of Texas on August 25, 2017.
After receiving the approval from the Rockport Heritage District Board of Directors and then from the City Council of Rockport who convened a special meeting, demolition of the Office and Parish Hall will begin on December 22.
"This is just the beginning. We still have other buildings that need to come down. Then the rebuild will begin which we are all looking forward to." Father Yrlas said.
