Detainees from seven facilities receive ashes on Ash Wednesday

Jaime Reyna and Edward Cantu at the Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex.
Director Jaime Reyna from the Diocesan Office of Social Ministry and volunteers distributed ashes to the detainees of seven facilities on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
Deacon Roger Rosenbaum
In Corpus Christi, volunteers included Edward Cantu, a fourth-degree Knight at Most Precious Blood, and Reyna, who distributed ashes to some 100 detainees at the Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex.
"Several inmates were excited not only to receive their ashes but also that we were there to visit them," Reyna said. "Edward has volunteered in the prison system for many years and will soon be volunteering at the Annex and the Nueces County Jail."
Sister Jo Ann Saenz, IWA
Reyna also served 150 male and female detainees at the Nueces County Jail and 350 brothers and sisters at Brooks County Detention Center in Falfurrias. Currently, there are over 650 detainees.
Also in Corpus Christi, Sister Jo Ann Saenz, from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, distributed ashes at a facility for unaccompanied minors.
In Beeville volunteers distributed ashes to 115 detainees from the McConnell Unit, 150 detainees from Garza West and 40 from Bee County Jail. Volunteers in Beeville included the diocesan Coordinator of Prison Ministry, Deacon Roger Rosenbaum, John Zimmer and Dr. Brendan O'Conner (Garza West), Mary Velasquez and Maria Longie Berdan (Bee County Jail); Everardo Elizondo and Art Hernandez (Wm. G. McConnell Unit Beeville TDCJ).
Mary Velasquez and Maria Longie Berdan outside Bee County Jail.
"Many thanks go out to Sgt. Leal from the Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex, who coordinated the visit and invited everyone on every floor to pray and receive ashes," Reyna said. "Also thanks to Chaplain Daniel Maldonado from Brooks County, who invited me to give out ashes on Ash Wednesday," Reyna said.
Everardo Elizondo and Art Hernandez outside the McConnell Unit in Beeville.
"Many of our brothers and sisters who received the ashes were very grateful for the Catholic Church to be there today," Reyna said. The Office of Social Ministry also delivered bibles, rosaries and other reading materials for those inside the county jail. If you want more information about volunteering, call the Office of Social Ministry at (361) 882-6191 or visit our website www.diocesecc.org.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi serves twelve counties in South Texas, and there are almost 13,000 incarcerated in jails, prisons, and detention centers. We are always seeking volunteers who want to live out Matthew 25:36, “…in prison and you visited me…” We visit men, women, youth and children in facilities, and some need Spanish speaking volunteers. Our volunteers consist of a few lay leaders, nuns, deacons, and priests, and we are in desperate need of more volunteers to serve in this beautiful ministry. If you are 18 years or older and willing to take a CMSE course and background check, you can click on our volunteer form to submit to our office for approval.