Diabetes Education coming to our Catholic schools

Each year, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Millions more have it and don’t even know it. The good news: type 2 diabetes is largely preventable through diet and exercise.To support your family’s journey toward healthy living, Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi has teamed up with Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center to provide a FREE program, so you can prevent diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Topics include diabetes, healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity, medications, blood glucose monitoring, foot care, mental health and goal setting.

Plus, free screenings of A1C, blood pressure, weight, blood glucose and BMI.



Must be 18 or older to register. Guests are welcome.

Sacred Heart School (213 S Church Street) in Rockport in the Activity Center-Cafeteria on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ss. Cyril and Methodius School (5002 Kostoryz Road) in Kasper Youth Center Hall on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth School (615 E. 5th Street) in Alice in the Parish Hall on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Most Precious Blood School (3502 Saratoga Blvd.) in the Cafeteria on Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy (5814 Williams Drive) in the Parish Hall on Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Anthony School (203 Dunne Street) in Robstown in the Mother Julia Hall, Cafeteria on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School (3114 Saratoga Blvd.) in the school gym on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Patrick School and Parish (3340 S. Alameda Street) in Lady of Knock Hall on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Pius X School (737 St. Pius Drive) in Msgr. Shirley Youth Center on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Diabetes and other chronic disease classes will be at Incarnate Word Academy in the Angel Ave. Cafeteria there will be a four-part series on Thursdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6–8 p.m.Upon completion of all four classes, you can be eligible to enroll in a freeTo enroll call 1-866-524-1408. For more information go toOne day classes are also being offered at: