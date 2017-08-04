Diaconate program is 40-years-old and going strong

by Deacon Michael Mantz Contributor

The initial diaconate ordination class in the Diocese of Corpus Christi began in 1977 with a “mini-seminary style” program that took place over several weekends each month. The program followed the majority of programs through the United States in terms of length. Both the candidates and their wives came together to study the various courses being offered.

Initially, most deacons were trained for about two years and were parish assistants, helping their pastors with administrative duties. The men who were ordained in the renewal infancy were true trailblazers and should be considered true missionaries who paved the way for future deacons. They were men of courage who possessed a real zeal and charism for Christ and for offering themselves as servants

Armando M. Bolaños

Bishop Thomas Drury ordained the first class in May 1977, which included deacons: J. Bruce Aycock; Larry D. Sandlin; Noel Breland; Armando M. Bolaños; E. R. Bob Cantwell Jr.; Willard F. Oliver; Antonio Castillo; Fernando Rodriguez; Linard Ray Harper; Jose L. Cantu; Jorge Garza; and Pedro M. Ybarra. Deacons Breland and Bolaños are still active in ministry.

The program changed in the mid 1980s with the arrival of Bishop Rene Gracida and with the revised set of guidelines published by the USCCB in 1984. Bishop Gracida created the Pastoral Institute for ministry formation, which offered classes for laity and deacon candidates. Candidates often traveled to different parts of the diocese to take their required academics while coming together for diaconate practicums and retreats at one central location.

The 1984 publication by the USCCB was again only a guideline used by the local ordinary to build their programs. This created a vast system of differing formation programs throughout the country. Time of formation and content differed vastly from diocese to diocese. Some dioceses clung to the two-years model, while others—including the Diocese of Corpus Christi—began developing three to four year programs.

Noel Breland

By the mid-1990s, all programs in the United States had to be uniform. In early 2000, the Diocese of Corpus Christi began to restructure its program based on the new National Directory, which was in the final stages of being approved. The year 2003 marked the beginning of the revamped program. The new program, which is still in use today, is a five-year commitment from beginning to ordination.

The entire process contains three separate paths with each path having several dimensions. The paths consist of: inquiry/discernment for one year; aspirancy for one year; and candidacy for three years. Each path contains the following “dimensions”: human; spiritual; pastoral; academic; and diaconal.

Prior to entering the first path of inquiry/discernment, the prospective aspirants must have a pastor recommendation on file. They must also be up to date on the CMSE certification and criminal background clearance.

The final selection of any aspirant or candidate to move forward is the province of the bishop, with input from his formation team. Bishop Michael Mulvey has been a very “hands-on” shepherd in conjunction with the selection and formation of diaconate candidates. Bishop Mulvey has infused his energy and organizational skills into the program, which has helped it to grow and produce some excellent deacons. The bishop always takes time to interview the men and their wives several times during the course of their formation.

The most important task for a director and the formation team is to schedule regular meetings with the aspirant/candidate to stay informed about his progress and to collaborate to address any concerns. If an aspirant/candidate does not possess the necessary human, spiritual, intellectual or pastoral qualities that will allow him to minister as a deacon in a collaborative and effective way, it is paramount that this be communicated to him as early as possible. This is for his good as an individual and for the good of the Church. This must be done in a constructive manner. Aspirants/candidates who lack the qualities for continuing in the formation process should not be given false hopes and illusions that could damage them, their families, their peers or the Church.

Questions that any formation program should ask are: Can the candidate do that which the training is preparing him to do? Does he show an integrated and balanced sense of ecclesiology of the Second Vatican Council? Does he understand his role in the Church and in its mission of service? Does participation in liturgical ministry give evidence of liturgical knowledge and cultural sensitivity?

Having consulted with the formation team and those responsible for their formation, the bishop will select those to be admitted to a specific ministry and those to be called to ordination.

As can be evidenced, the formation of permanent deacons is serious business. It is not something that simply happens over a weekend retreat or because someone “thinks” that someone should be a deacon. The diaconate is an authentic calling by the Holy Spirit through the authority of the Church.

Men who are called to be deacons usually come from a parish community where they have already shown their attribute for ministry and service. Men should already be active servants and if they are married, should have a valid and healthy sacramental marriage that is representative of the dignity of marriage and of the family unit.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi currently has 18 men enrolled in the diaconate program. These men have already gone through inquiry/discernment and aspirancy.