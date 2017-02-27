Dialogue and friendship dinner appeals to intercultural-interfaith dialog and peace

The Rev. Dirk Ficca, a Presbyterian minister and the former executive director of Council for a Parliament of the World’s Religions, will keynote the 6th Annual Dialogue and Friendship Dinner hosted by the Dialogue Institute of the Southwest. This year’s event will be held at the NorthShore Country Club in Portland at 6 p.m. on March 2.



The theme of the dinner is “Antidote to Extremism”. The dinner is organized to contribute to the progress of intercultural-interfaith dialog and peace, said Imam Beytullah Colak, director of The Islamic Institute in San Antonio.



“With the participation of esteemed guests and people from different faiths, cultures and ethnicities these gatherings have come to symbolize our desire to achieve a genuine cross-cultural understanding and cooperation,” Imam Colak said.



In addition to the keynote address, the event features live music, an art contest exhibit, gift sale by Bazaar Istanbul, a silent auction and a water marbling art show.

