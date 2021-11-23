Diocesan Catholic schools participate in 36th annual conference, virtually

See screenshots below by Monica Maldonado| for STC
The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Catholic Schools held the 36th Annual Diocesan Catholic Educators’ Conference (DCEC) virtually on Nov. 12. The professional development conference is designed to energize teachers, faculty and staff with keynote speakers who will inspire them with “relevant strategies, ideas, techniques and winning best practices,” said Dr. Rosemary Henry, superintendent of Catholic Schools. “We accomplished all this and more. Teaching and learning can be a joy!”
The morning keynote speaker was international speaker and best-selling author Dr. Danny Brassell who’s topic, "Instilling Joy in Teaching and Learning," was presented with a creative style and flair. He shared research from Harvard University, and engaged teachers from grades pre K-3 through 12th grade. Brassell emphasized that building relationships with students has a significant impact on student success. Participants were presented with e-books and novel techniques and strategies to create a joy-filled learning environment.
Director of Curriculum Ann Gohsman from the Diocese of Dallas led teachers in important curriculum planning with newly adopted rigorous and faith-based curriculum during one of the afternoon presentations. Teachers teaching math, science, and social studies shared resources and developed unit plans with teachers in respective grade levels across other dioceses. “This experience provided teachers with support and the opportunity to enhance their repertoire of best teaching and learning strategies,” Henry said.
The afternoon keynote, was presented by a co-founder of Friendzy, Julie Widman, and educational psychologist, Kristin O’Nesky. They explored the necessary skills for nurturing classroom relationships and dealing with trauma sensitivity. Teachers, staff and school leaders learned how trauma manifests itself physically, emotionally and behaviorally. Participants were given tools to identify students struggling and examples of action with appropriate intervention strategies.
“We were all left with an inspiring message: One caring, loving adult can be the ‘switch’ for a child,” said April Esparza, Health Services Coordinator for diocesan Catholic Schools. “A teacher can take a negative experience and lead it to a positive outcome. Teachers hold such an important role in the lives of students, and they are uniquely positioned, with an established, trusted relationship, to be a source of support, guidance and love.”
Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch, presented awards to individuals dedicated to their faith in Catholic schools. School administrators, educators and support staff received special “Years of Service” awards, and religion teachers received awards for commissioning and re-commissioning.
Award recipients from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School were Lisa Whitmire 5 “Years of Service,” Adelaida Huerta 5 “Years of Service” and Divina LeGrange for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from St. John Paul II High School were Mary Helen Lopez-Mireles for 5 “Years of Service,” Taylor McColgan Campos for 5 “Years of Service,” Lisa McCullion 5 “Years of Service” and Ashton Benavidez for 10 “Years of Service.”
Award recipients from Incarnate Word Academy Elementary were Rebecca James 5 “Years of Service”, Rita Conroy for 5 “Years of Service,” Norma Colunga for 15 “Years of Service,” Calletana Muniz for 20 “Years of Service,” Yvette Rangel for 20 “Years of Service,” Sandra Ledesma for 20 “Years of Service” and Crystal Benavides for “Religion Teacher Commissioning” and Lisa Perez “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level were Cris DeLeon for 20 “Years of Service” and Mimi Guajardo for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Incarnate Word Academy were Ashley Cartwright for 5 “Years of Service,” Molly Hynes for 5 “Years of Service,” Carrie Manna for 5 “Years of Service,” Darla Montano for 10 “Years of Service,” Elizabeth Vasquez for 15 “Years of Service,” and Sister Eileen Doherty for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Incarnate Word Academy Central Office were Marco Vasquez for 10 “Years of Service,” Amy Canterbury for 10 “Years of Service,” Debbie Diegel for 25 “Years of Service” and Paul Jimenez for 35 “Years of Service.”
Award recipient from Most Precious Blood School was Eva Amaro for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy were Marivel Garcia for 5 “Years of Service,” Yeny Lopez-deTobar for 5 “Years of Service,” Zaira Roberts for 5 “Years of Service,” Tara Rodriguez for 5 “Years of Service,” Jennifer DeLaRosa for 15 “Years of Service,” Hada Rayo for 15 “Years of Service,” Ricardo Bazan for 25 “Years of Service,” Noemi Gonzalez for 30 “Years of Service” and Marivel Garcia for “Religion Teacher Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Sacred Heart School in Rockport were Stephanie Smith for 10 “Years of Service,” Maricruz Garcia for 10 “Years of Service,” Randall Barnes for 25 “Years of Service,” Katherine Barnes for 30 “Years of Service” and Gracie Cantu for “Religion Teacher Commissioning.”
Award recipients from Ss. Cyril & Methodius School were Laura Castaneda for 5 “Years of Service,” Belinda Saenz for 10 “Years of Service,” Melissa Gonzalez for 10 “Years of Service,” Annisa Longoria “Religion Teacher Commissioning” and Ester Garcia for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from St. Anthony School in Robstown were Br. Nicholas Coombs for 10 “Years of Service,” Griselda Gonzalez-White for 5 “Years of Service,” Miriam Guerra-Rachidy for 10 “Years of Service” and Hector Garcia for 10 “Years of Service.”
Award recipients from St. Elizabeth School in Alice were Michele Arebalo for 5 “Years of Service,” Desiree Canchola for 5 “Years of Service,” Deacon Ernesto Gutierrez for 10 “Years of Service.”
Award recipients from St. Patrick School were Dianna Buckley for 5 “Years of Service,” Susan Lang for 10 “Years of Service,” Ana Liza Stelker for 10 “Years of Service,” Evelyn Burton for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning” and Elsa Elizondo for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from St. Pius X School were Lupita Mata for 5 “Years of Service,” Suzanne Roberts for 5 “Years of Service,” Marta Macias for 25 “Years of Service,” Mary Christina Bryan for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning,” Melba Ramos for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning” and Michele Stovall for “Religion Teacher Re-Commissioning.”
Award recipients from the Office of Catholic Schools were April Esparza for 5 “Years of Service,” and Norma Martinez for 10 “Years of Service.”
The Superintendent Dr. Henry presented the Teacher Excellence and Innovation Awards.
“Teacher Excellence and Innovation Grants provide an avenue for teachers, coaches, and administrators to create ideas/programs that support the changing technological and educational needs for our students and schools.
"Priority is given to those grants applications that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and teaching excellence. Innovative programs or projects that support high levels of learning and stimulate student development are reviewed by an objective cabinet composed of representatives from our Diocesan Catholic Schools’ Advisory Council," Dr. Henry said.
A $500 grant award was presented to schools and educators for excellence and innovation:
Collene Duzich from Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level received a grant award for the multi-level-real world science project focusing on environmental investigation and care of water. Students will test water quality and quantity, thus enriching their understanding of the environmental world.
Principal Kathy Barnes from Sacred Heart School in Rockport received a grant award for project planning and exploring future careers and job opportunities. Students will participate in field trips, conduct research, engage in person-to-person interviews, and develop goals.
Abagail Flores from St. Anthony School in Robstown received a grant award for the STREAM innovation lab. STREAM innovation lab. Convert the technology lab into a STREAM/Innovation lab where students may excel in coding and computer programming skills.
Cristina Fitzpatrick from Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level for creating an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course, empowering students to develop skills such as agility, strength, and balance during physical education classes.
Priscilla Schneider from St. Elizabeth School in Alice for introducing three years-old students to basic scientific principles in the environment through the use of microscopes, binoculars, magnification tables and experiential learning in her early childhood class.
Principal Beth Hinojosa from St. Pius X School for inviting guest speakers such as an aerospace engineer and former rocket scientist who will inspire students to pursue a STEM career and college opportunities, excite teachers and engage the parent community.
David Corkill from Incarnate Word Academy High School for a new integration of multiple media systems in music and theatre arts builds students’ awareness of the impact of media development through the 20th century and into the 21st century, including mp3’s and Bluetooth.
Noemi Gonzalez from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy received a grant award for engaging students to develop original digital products through a laptop with a dedicated operations system for 3D printers. Students will learn advanced coding and pathway mapping for efficiency with 3D printers.
Angela Mincey from Most Precious Blood School received a grant award for engaging students to participate in a new school recycling program and thus engage them in caring for God’s creation. Students will study conservation, preservation, overconsumption, and stewardship.
John McFarland from St. John Paul II High School received a grant award for “Building a Culture of Belonginess.” Students will engage in a new homeroom program that builds school community, friendship and fellowship through programs, interactive and collaborative activities.
Jackie Holt from St. Patrick School received a grant award for developing flexible classroom seating and new kinesthetic movement opportunities to accommodate sensory needs for kindergarten children. Students may rock, stand, and wobble which increases oxygen flow to the brain, increases blood flow and core strength.
Divina LeGrange from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School for introducing new enrichment sewing class with five new sewing machines. This skill may lead to career readiness and creative outlets.
Lilly Samaniego from Ss. Cyril and Methodius School received a grant award for introducing students to garden creation. Students will learn to plant, nurture and to grow. Children will learn the field of agricultural science and to care for the environment, God’s creation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for teachers and administrators to enrich teaching and learning in our Catholic schools and to inspire all those entrusted to our care.” Henry said.