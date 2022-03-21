Diocesan seminarian is installed as Acolyte in Rome

Diocesan seminarian Javier Bertowski was installed as an Acolyte on March 20 by His Excellency Bishop Adam J. Parker, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, thus deepening his devotion to the mystery of the Eucharist in preparation for the priesthood.
In this second of four formal rites leading up to and culminating in ordination to the priesthood, Theology II seminarians are installed as acolytes by a presiding bishop. The acolyte assists the priests and deacons at the altar and distributes Holy Communion to the faithful at Mass and the sick.
In his homily for the Mass, Bishop Parker charged those to be instituted as acolytes to understand that to bear spiritual fruit according to Jesus' parable of the barren fig tree (Luke 13:1-9) is essential to the apostolic mission: " ... the image of bearing fruit is directly tied to the mission that Jesus would ultimately give to his Apostles. He would ultimately tell them to bear fruit by making disciples. As we know, bearing this kind of fruit in ministry means building up the Church."
Bishop Parker explained that the College's second-year seminarians have received a call to build up the Church in a particular way through the ministry of Acolyte: "Today, my brothers who are chosen for the ministry of Acolyte, you are instituted into a specific ministry which, like all ministries, serves to bring Jesus Christ to the world. In so doing, you will make disciples and build up the Church." He highlighted the special Eucharistic character of the ministry: "It will be your responsibility to assist priests and deacons in carrying out their ministry during the celebration of the Eucharist. ..very much like the gardener in the parable who worked around the tree, fertilizing it and cultivating the soil such that it would bear fruit, your service around the sanctuary enables the liturgy to bear fruit."
As part of the rite, the bishop placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate. He then said, ''take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church."
The seminarians, currently in their second year of formation at the college, have two additional years of theological studies before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.
The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the College has formed over 5,000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia. The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students a first-hand encounter of the Church's rich religious and cultural heritage.
Please continue to pray for all our seminarians on their journey to the priesthood.
On 20 March 2022, His Excellency Bishop Adam J. Parker, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, conferred the Ministry of Acolyte in the Chapel of the lmmaculate Conception at the Pontifical North American College, Vatican City State, on the following students:RyanJoseph Asher, Bryce Ryan Baumann, Benjamin Richard Bralove, Joseph Michael Brodeur, Noah Joseph Da Silva, Javier James Ebertowski, James Andrew Fangmeyer, Jr., Andrew Scott Fyall, Samuel Gray Hill, Stephen Austin Jones, Matthew Ryan Kelly, David Thomas Lee, Matthew Troup Ludwig, Michael Thomas Maloney, James Phillip Muscatella, Troy Phillip Niemerg, Michael Lawrence Noriega, David James Nowicki, Matthew Louis Pohlman, Paulo Emilio-Antonio Salazar, Aaron Jason Ramos Salvan, Nicholas Anthony Shelton, Tyler Eugene Underhill, and Joseph Nathaniel Wappes.