Diocese announces the upcoming Eucharistic congress will bring distinguished speakers

The Diocese of Corpus Christi announced that the upcoming June 16–25 Eucharistic Congress, will bring together the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States and other distinguished guests, Catholics from around the 12-county diocese as well as visitors and speakers from other parts of Texas and the country.
His Excellency, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, MTh, JCD, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will be the principal celebrant of the Opening Mass for the Eucharistic Congress conference on the evening of June 24 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
The Eucharistic Congress conference will begin on June 25 at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel with Mass at 8 a.m. celebrated by the Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD, Bishop of Corpus Christi.
The Eucharistic Congress will officially begin with the Feast of Corpus Christi Family Celebration and Procession on June 16 and will be followed by nine consecutive days of 24-hour Eucharistic Adoration.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, MTh, JCD, will give the principal keynote address of the Eucharistic Congress conference. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS., Archdiocese of San Antonio will provide the keynote address. Guest speakers, also include, Andrew Lichtenwalner, PhD, Director of the Office of Evangelization and Discipleship from the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and Ralph Martin, STD, Director of Graduate Theology in the New Evangelization, Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Archdiocese of Detroit.
The Eucharistic Congress conference will feature a youth event, “Let’s Color the Community,” where youth ages 13 to 18 will join efforts in a service project with the Mother Teresa Shelter along with prayer and reflection moments.
The conference will conclude with Eucharistic adoration and praise & worship. The complete schedule of events will be available next week at www.diocesecc.org/ec22.