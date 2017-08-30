Diocese begins recovery from Hurricane Harvey

by Alfredo E. Cardenas





Altar area at St. Peter in Fulton.

The full impact of Hurricane Harvey on churches, schools and other structures in the Diocese of Corpus Christi is still being evaluated, but as of now buildings in the coastal communities north of Corpus Christi suffered extensive damage. Bishop Michael Mulvey reminded the faithful, in a live broadcast over the diocese’s Facebook page, that these are times that “require a deep sense of faith.”



Bishop Mulvey urged the faithful “to remember each other in prayer,” and assured them that they are in his prayers.



The bishop made an initial visit to church facilities in the coastal communities of the diocese on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Early reports indicate St. Peter Church in Fulton suffered catastrophic damage. Sacred Heart School and parish buildings in Rockport also experienced substantial damage.

Reports from other parishes are still coming in. News reports indicate that Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Bayside, Woodsboro, Refugio and others in the direct path of Hurricane Harvey were hard hit by the storm. Bishop Mulvey is continuing pastoral visits to communities in the diocese.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi is accepting online donations from anyone wishing to help those impacted by the hurricane. The vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, called for a special nationwide collection in upcoming weeks to aid victims and dioceses affected by Hurricane Harvey.



St. Catherine Mission in Blanconia.



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy,” Archbishop Gomez said in an Aug. 28 letter.



Archbishop Gomez suggested that his fellow bishops across the country hold a collection in their dioceses during Sunday Masses on the weekend of Sept. 1-2 or Sept. 8-9. Money received from the collection will aid the recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, and will also support affected dioceses throughout southeast Texas, including efforts to rebuild churches damaged by the storm.



Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi indicated that at this time they are not in need of clothing donations. The following donations are needed: canned goods, water, diapers, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, H-E-B and Wal-Mart gift cards or gift cards to purchase gasoline. At 2 p.m. today, Aug. 30, there will be three semi trucks arriving at Catholic Charities with donated items that need to be unloaded and helpers are needed.



Anyone wishing to donate any of the above items should take them to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi's office at 615 Oliver Ct., on Monday - Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monetary Donations may be made online at http://www.catholiccharities-cc.org/donations.



Bishop Mulvey extended his grateful appreciation to all first responders, hospital personnel, public officials and the news media for their efforts to help everyone affected by the disastrous storm.

Bishop Mulvey (at right) visits with Father James Vasquez at St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish in Aransas Pass.



Schoenstatt Chapel in Lamar.



















