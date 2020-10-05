Diocese brings renowned author and international speaker to form catechists

Author Sherry Weddell gave a workshop on “Forming Intentional Disciples: The Path to Knowing and Following Jesus” on Oct. 3 at St. Pius X Parish Hall. Simultaneously, Susan Cummins presented the conference in Spanish at St. Pius X’s Youth Center.
In preparation for the Eucharistic Congress in 2022, the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis invited Sherry Weddell, author of “Forming Intentional Disciples,” to the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The presentation connected with the first part of Bishop Mulvey’s pastoral letter for the Eucharistic Congress: “The DNA of Communion – The Four Characteristics of God’s Love.” Weddell took attendees through the steps to make the conscious choice to follow Jesus as his disciples, transforming parish life and, ultimately, the life of the whole Church.
Sherry Weddell is co-founder and serves as executive director of the Catherine of Siena Institute, which trains Catholic leaders in 21st-century evangelization, forming intentional missionary disciples at the parish and diocesan levels, and facilitating the discernment of the charisms and vocations of all the baptized. Sherry and her network of collaborators have worked directly with 170,000 lay, religious, and ordained Catholics in over 1,000 parishes in 200 dioceses across North America and Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Sherry is the author of missional resources used by hundreds of thousands of Catholics around the world, including the “Called and Gifted” discernment process and “Forming Intentional Disciples: The Path to Knowing and Following Jesus.”