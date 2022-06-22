Diocese celebrates God’s real presence and namesake on feast day

Catholics gathered at Corpus Christi Cathedral on June 16 for the Feast of Corpus Christi. The event, also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, celebrates the real presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrated the feast day with readings, talks, music, holy hours, confession, the unveiling of the new diocesan monstrance, and a eucharistic procession. An approximate 1000 people participated in one or more events throughout the day.
The celebration began with welcoming remarks, readings of the history of the Feast of Corpus Christi, talk on Eucharistic Miracles and announcements of the upcoming diocesan Eucharistic Congress 2022, National Eucharistic Revival, and National Eucharistic Congress in 2025.
The day included readings from Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, naming the day June 16, 2022, the Feast of Corpus Christi Day.
There was something for everyone. For children and youth, a tent included games in the courtyard, and an atrium in a cathedral classroom was available for children to experience God in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. Also on display in St. Joseph Hall were banners describing some of the world's Eucharistic Miracles.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass at 12:05 p.m. and gave three talks on the Eucharist to the people gathered for reflection and adoration. Alex Oldroyd and Marc Joseph Zamora provided sacred music during Mass, vespers and Holy Hours.
At 6 p.m. Bishop Mulvey elevated the Blessed Sacrament, and some 700 people solemnly processed from the Cathedral Courtyard, stopping in front of the Mother Teresa Shelter, Sacred Heart Church, and the Nueces County Jail. The bishop raised the Eucharist at each stop as people prayed and adored.
Youth and first communicants carried the Feast of Corpus Christi Banner, leading God’s eucharistic people on a journey of faith and love.
Musicians included Filipino music by the Reyes family at Mother Teresa Shelter, Mariachi music by Tres Equis and Linda Lugo who sang Holy, Holy, Holy in American Sign Language. Cristian De La Rosa prepared reflective music during the procession.
The procession ended in front of the cathedral and the day ended after the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.