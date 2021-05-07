Diocese of Corpus Christi represented at the Region 10 Spring meeting

Jaime Reyna, as Director for the Office of Multicultural Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, attended the Region 10 Catholic Association of Diocesan Directors/Coordinators of the Hispanic Ministry Biannual meeting on April 26 and 27 at the Mexican American Catholic College in San Antonio.
The two-day meeting was packed with presentations as well as some working topics for all the directors in attendance.
The Region 10 meeting was the first in person meeting since the pandemic and was well attended. Region 10 is an area which includes the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas; the Archdioceses of Galveston-Houston, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio; and the Dioceses of Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Laredo, Little Rock, Lubbock, San Angelo, Tulsa, Tyler, and Victoria.
Region 10 Association exists to support the national initiatian, National Catholic Association of Diocesan Directors for Hispanic Ministry (
NCADDHM), fueled by the
V Encuentro, which has been providing support to current and future diocesan leaders serving the Hispanic community in the Roman Catholic Church. NCADDHM provides networking opportunities, mentoring and best practices in the field of Hispanic ministry.
On Monday, the day started with spiritual reflection by Father Wayne Cavalier, OP and Anna Chavez from Congar Institute for Ministry Development. In the afternoon, there were two engaging presentations that included past Region 10 members entitled, “Remembering the Past with Gratitude: Region 10 Meoria Historica.” Dr. Hoffman Ospino gave another presentation entitled, “Looking forward to the Future with Confidence: Shifts in Hispanic Ministry.”
Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the Episcopal liaison for the Region X Hispanic Ministry celebrated Mass and delivered a message to all the members present, “to follow God’s call to serve all of His people.”
The meeting agenda also included presentations from Catholic Relief Services as well as from the Mexican American Catholic College. Dioceses that attended were: Diocese of Little Rock, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Diocese of Beaumont, Diocese of Austin, Diocese of Corpus Christi, Diocese of San Angelo, and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
Jaime Reyna, prayer coordinator and secretary for the Region 10 Hispanic ministry executive committee was able to visit with two seminarians, Ruben Riojas and Luis Lozano from the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Presently the seminarians are attending Assumption Seminary in San Antonio.
For resources in Spanish or to be a part of the diocesan V Encuentro committee call Jaime Reyna at (361) 882-6191 or email
jreyna@diocesecc.org.