Diocese recognizes examples of Christian witness

by Alfredo E. Cardenas, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey named Sister Mary Paul Hon, IWBS as the recipient of the Diocesan Evengelii Gaudium Award for her service in prison ministry.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrated its third annual Evangelii Gaudium recognition on Wednesday, June 7, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The event recognizes men and women in the diocese who exemplify the Joy of the Gospel.

This year Bishop Michael Mulvey named Sister Mary Paul Hon, IWBS a recipient for her service to the diocesan family in prison ministry. In addition to Sister Mary Paul, 60 other recipients were recognized from 39 parishes. Pastors in the various parishes nominate individuals or couples from their church who exemplify the Joy of the Gospel, which is Pope Francis’ first encyclical. This year Bishop Mulvey also chose to recognize someone.

Among the recipients are Guadalupe Aguirre from Sacred Heart Mission in Pettus; Laly Arteaga a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville; Betty Bauer for Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Refugio; Ricardo and Doris Carrillo from Sacred Heart Mission in Realitos; Mona Curiel from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Parish in Corpus Christi; Tony and Barbara Dietz from Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Vattman; Henry Fey with Holy Cross Parish in Corpus Christi; Ruben Galabeas from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish in Corpus Christi; and Owen and Kim Gallagher from St. John of the Cross Parish in Orange Grove.

Also, Margarito and Angelita Guerrero from Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Benavides; Wayne and Mildred Hoffer of St. Patrick Parish in Corpus Christi; Louis and Faye Kaase from St. George Parish in George West; Jerry Joseph Knesek from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Robstown; Liliana Leal from Most Precious Blood Parish in Corpus Christi; Gerald and Genoveva Lerma of Holy Family Parish in Corpus Christi; Juan Lopez from Sacred Heart Parish in Corpus Christi; Maria Cristela Maldonado form St. Mary’s Parish in Freer; Albert and Patricia Martinez from Christ the King Parish in Corpus Christi; and Gerald and Linda McKamie from St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi.

Others recognized are Patricia McKeone of St. Andrew by the Sea Parish in Corpus Christi; Diane Elizabeth Montez from St. Martin of Tours Parish in Kingsville; Vicki Pannone with Corpus Christi Cathedral Parish; Norman Paris with St. Pius X Parish in Corpus Christi; Mary Perez from Sacred Heart Parish in Three Rivers; Joseph Polasek from Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Ingleside; Alicia Renken with St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Alice; Gil and Norma Reynado from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Alice; Alonso Rivera from St. John the Baptist Parish in Corpus Christi; Jerry and Ofelia Rivera from Immaculate Conception Parish in Ingleside; and Jaime and Maria Rodriguez from St. Joseph Parish in Corpus Christi.

Also, Gilbert and Norma Salinas from Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Corpus Christi; Juan and Velma Sanchez from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Kingsville; Larry and Carol Snapka from St. Anthony Parish in Violet; Anita Tanguma from Sacred Heart Parish in Three Rivers; Kathy Taylor with St. Gertrude Parish in Kingsville; Leonor Trevino from St. Joseph Parish in Kingsville; Deacon Luis and Alicia Trevino from St. Joseph Parish in Beeville; and Laurino Vega Sr., from St. Theresa of the Little Flower Parish in Woodsboro.

The recipients, are considered witnesses of Jesus Christ and examples of the joy in being a Catholic Christian, and are recognized annually in conjunction with the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Recipients of the Evangelii Gaudium Award.

