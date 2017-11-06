Diocese unveils new institute for formation

November 6, 2017
The Diocese of Corpus Christi has announced the establishment of the “Institute for Parish Leadership and Ministry Formation”. The mission of the Institute is to form laity for parish ministry as authentic witnesses to the Gospel for the New Evangelization.
The Institute for Parish Leadership and Ministry Formation provides a new blended learning formation opportunity for all who serve in parish ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi and is scheduled to be available on the Internet on Nov. 7.
Beginning on Nov. 7, anyone in ministry in the diocese will be able to register online at faithformationcc.com and will be able to take advantage of online live webinar training sessions, parish catechist certification tracking, online courses that allow for flexibility, live courses and so much more.
The offices of Evangelization and Catechesis, Laity, Family and Life and Youth Ministry collaborated to bring this new formation opportunity to support pastors and parishes in forming laity for service in parish ministry for the New Evangelization.
The Institute will provide formation and certification opportunities for all ministries, including Catholic schoolteachers of religion, parish religious education catechists, youth ministry catechists, youth ministers, parish catechetical leaders, coordinators for laity family and life, RCIA, and adult formation.
Information on the Institute for Parish Leadership and Ministry Formation may be accessed at
diocesecc.org/institute
beginning Nov. 7.