Reyna attends workshop to strengthen men’s ministry

Jaime Reyna, diocesan director for the Office of Family Life, was invited to attend the "Ministry to Men Workshop" hosted by the Office of Family Evangelization from the Diocese of Victoria on Dec. 4. Bishop Brendan J. Cahill greeted the sixty men and four priests who attended.
Justin Reyes, director of Family Evangelization from Victoria, and Mike Kelly, Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance’s Region 10 leader presented videos, talks and examples on men's ministry, how it can become better and ways to develop core team meetings. They also shared links and other resources for ideas and support.
“The Diocese of Corpus Christi and Victoria have been collaborating and envisioning ways to strengthen men's ministry in parishes throughout our dioceses,” Reyna said.
The CMLA’s approach or motto is “strengthen the man, strengthen the family. Strengthen the family, strengthen the Church. Strengthen the Church, fix the culture.” The mission of the Alliance is to equip lay leaders to better evangelize, instruct and disciple men to a greater relationship with Christ.
According to the website www.catholicmenleaders.org, “Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance began in 2017 when a group of four laymen, a priest and a deacon convened to seek God’s help to reach men across North America with the strength and hope found in Jesus Christ. What developed was a vision to unify the efforts of Catholic men’s groups and to advance Catholic ministry to men with mentorship, expertise and essential resources.”
“The Alliance has grown from humble beginnings to now having representatives in many dioceses in the United States, as well as Canada, Singapore, Africa, South America and other countries around the world. Laymen, priests, deacons and bishops are all lauding the impact the Alliance is making to develop strong men of faith.”