Discernment Retreat to be held Sept. 11-13

Columbus, OH – Virtual happy hour. Virtual school, Virtual mass. Virtual discernment retreat. All are ways that we have found to adapt in the age of COVID-19.
According to Sr. Bea Tiboldi, Vocations Outreach Minister, “Dominicans have always found new ways to preach the Gospel and to bring new vocations to the Church. We are blessed with the technology to continue to do so safely, even in the face of a global pandemic. We invite women who are considering their call to religious life to join us!”
The upcoming Discernment Retreat will give single Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 45 an opportunity to meet and talk with Sisters and women in formation, as well as other women who are discerning their own call to religious life.
"This is a great opportunity to meet others who are discerning God’s call in their lives. The Discernment retreat is an excellent way to learn about religious life and to meet the Dominican Sisters of Peace by joining them for prayer and conversation.
Participants will have time for quiet personal prayer and reflection, and there will be presentations on the discernment process and about the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Also, each retreat participant will be accompanied by a sister for one-to-one spiritual guidance and help in discerning her vocation in life."
Sr. Bea shared, “Since we moved our events online, those who have participated have been grateful for opportunities to continue discerning their call to religious life. Online or in person, we hope that we can keep providing ways for women to gather and pray, learn, discuss, and be supported as they seek God’s plan for their lives.”