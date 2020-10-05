Dispensation from attending Mass and Holy Days of Obligation will continue until Oct. 25

The dispensation from attending Mass and Holy Days of Obligation will continue until Sunday, Oct. 25.
Beginning the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov.1, the dispensation will end, and we will together resume our obligation to return to the Eucharist with a deep longing to receive him and to be with him.
As always, if you are ill or under a doctor’s care or are caring for those who are infirmed you should remain home.
(For further clarification see the Catechism of the Catholic Church in paragraphs 2180 and 2181.)
La dispensa de asistir a Misa y Días Santos de Obligación continuará hasta el domingo 25 de octubre de 2020.
A partir del fin de semana del sábado 31 de octubre y el domingo 1 de noviembre la dispensa terminará y juntos retomaremos nuestra obligación de volver a la Eucaristía con ése profundo anhelo de recibir y estar con Cristo.
Como siempre, si está enfermo o bajo el cuidado de un médico o está cuidando a personas enfermas, debe permanecer en casa.
(Para mayor aclaración, consulte el Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica en los párrafos 2180 y 2181.)