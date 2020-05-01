Learning continues as COVID-19 crisis reaches a peak

Three-year-old Nathan Huerta, a Montessori student, from Sacred Heart School in Rockport, is working on a school project from home. He told his mother that he loves wearing his school uniform every day because he wants to go back to school.
Contributed photo
Since coming on board, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Rosemary Henry, has been committed to providing quality education in Catholic Schools by infusing them with advanced technology. As a result, Catholic schools have been able to ease into distance learning two weeks earlier than their public school counterparts.
Three years ago, each school began integrating technology into the classrooms. Schools appointed a technology administrator and they trained with Monica Maldonado, the diocese’s director of technology. Monica also trained teachers in the classroom setting in order to enhance their technological skills and confidence using Google Classrooms. She continues to offer weekly virtual professional development sessions for teachers. “Her expertise and skills have helped our schools create new pathways for teaching and learning,” Dr. Henry said.
Beginning March 21, Incarnate Word Academy has also been ahead of the curve. Students have kept up with a range of classes using S.T.E.M. for art and science projects and Zoom meetings for calculus.
“Since many of our schools have been current with technological advances, and teachers and students were effectively integrating technology, the transition to online learning due to COVID-19, became a natural progression,” Dr. Henry said. “We have been committed to delivering high-quality education to all students at all grade levels.”
Most students in the diocese have access to some form of online technology, but for those who don’t, the diocese provides an alternative method by sending offline lessons and assignments with well-developed instructional packets. “Both platforms serve to challenge our students with relevant 21st-century content and inspire creativity,” Dr. Henry said.
Many students are already familiar with new technology thanks to funding from the Kenedy Memorial Foundation and the many grants Dr. Henry has written over the years. The schools have been kept up to date by using Chromebooks, projectors, robotics equipment and 3D printers in the classroom.
Also, many tech companies have rushed to their rescue during the COVID-19 crisis by providing free Wi-Fi services indefinitely for school families in need. “What a blessing,” Dr. Henry said. “Additionally, I have worked with many educational companies and numerous publishers to provide a myriad of free and high-quality instructional materials, resources, apps, webinars and seminars for students and teachers.”
|
Incarnate Word Academy teacher, Theresa Mader gives a class on calculus to her high school students via teleconference.
Dr. Henry said that delivering instruction online and offline had presented some challenges at first, but the issues have been resolved. All schools have been provided with best practices in grading and assessment techniques for on and offline instruction. “To date, I have been informed all students are completing instruction and assignments according to required timelines.”
Children with special learning needs are also provided with accommodations and modifications, while families continue to work closely with teachers to ensure continued learning.
In addition, parents and families receive weekly communication from the Office of Catholic School’s diocesan staff, who keep them appraised of any developments, ensuring a strong parent partnership. “Parents have engaged in two surveys with regards to instruction, needed resources, equipment, children’s progress, etc.,” she said. “Parents have applauded our efforts and the efforts of our school leaders and teachers and have expressed gratitude.”
Schools have been provided with a two-week window later in July to schedule and plan for year-end grade promotions and graduations for students and families should social distancing be relaxed. “These once in a lifetime events deserve celebration and students deserve recognition for their successes,” Dr. Henry said. “Several schools in the interim are planning some May virtual events like May Crowning, Virtual Graduation Breakfast, Virtual Field Day and Virtual Honor Awards Banquets.”