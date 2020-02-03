Do not be afraid to have the best Lenten season ever

So often, there are things like sins that keep us far from God. It may be that we know that we ought to work on them to grow in holiness, but we are unsure as to how. I learned that with help from an honest community who held me accountable, and with the discipline of prayer and sacrifice, I was able to give up sinful habits and take on holy ones.
Often people think that young people are not capable of taking on such strict disciplines. Yet last Lent, I gave a group of teens a challenge to do components of Exodus 90 each week with me. The main parts of our exercises were prayer, asceticism or self-denial and community. You may not be able to do all the practices at once, but perhaps taking on one or two a week and changing them each week can help you to enter more fully into the season of Lent. Below are some ideas that you could use to challenge yourself or invite others to do with you.
PRAYER
Asceticism
Each week we came together to discuss how we were doing and to encourage each other even if we did not keep the discipline the entire week.
It may seem crazy, but it is possible to do all these things for even longer than the 40 days of Lent but also 90 days. The fantastic thing about taking on these practices for a season in your life is that it helps you realize what is essential and what is not.
Try to pick at least one component from each category to practice each week and then change it up each week. For example, one week, read a book of the Bible together. Pray the rosary every day and abstain from all social media.
The most crucial part about Lent to remember is that even if you take on something and then fail, remember that Christ fell three times carrying the cross. Also, though he fell, he got back up to continue his journey. So, though you and I may fall, we should get back up as soon as we can and continue our journey towards holiness.
So, I challenge you; no matter what stage in life you are, give up some sin in your life, and take on prayer and asceticism this Lent with a few close friends who will help you grow in holiness.
(Zachary Everett is Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.)