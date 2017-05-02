Do not say, ‘He is too young’

by Father Joseph Lopez, Contributor

Father Joseph Lopez, JCL, is Vocations Director

for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.



It has been estimated that anywhere between 20 and 50 percent of inbound college freshmen have yet to declare their majors. Regardless of the number, far too many teenaged men and women are indecisive when thinking about the future. This is true in discernment, too. Indecisiveness and fear lead far too many young people into perpetual discernment, with the idea that the biggest questions in life will be answered “later.”This advice has frequently been given to young people discerning the priesthood or religious life: “You should get a few years in college or a job under your belt before making such a decision.” Unfortunately, this advice can actually be harmful.It is true that many priests and religious took a path through secular college on the way to their vocations, and there are definitely circumstances when a person may want to go to college or work for a few years while discerning a vocation. However, this advice should not be given lightly.There are some reasons to be cautious. Secular college is often a poor environment for discernment. It would be unfair to say that there are not lots of good students on secular campuses who love Jesus and want to do his will, but it would also be incorrect to say that the campus culture at most secular institutions does not provide a multitude of occasions for sin.“The culture that we live in is not really supportive of vocations,” Bishop Paul S. Loverde said. “If you want a seed to grow, you give it all the ingredients it needs. If you want the flame of a candle to keep burning, you don’t put it in the midst of a hurricane.”In other words, do not allow the flicker of a call to be extinguished by today’s culture.There is no such thing as “getting it out of your system.” So many discerners have been told by well-intentioned people that they “need to experience real life” before they consider seminary or religious life. Not so fast! What this really means is, “go sin a bit before you aren’t allowed to.” But sin only leads to sin. It is impossible to reach virtue through vice. Besides, one does not encourage a person he cares for to imperil his soul.Another reason for caution is that one cannot discern without the Church. Of course it is possible to discern one’s vocation in any number of circumstances. But taking a decisive step and entering formation will give a discerner the best structure of support available in the Church—the Sacraments, prayer and spiritual direction along with great social encouragement. Someone who is not called to a priestly or religious vocation can easily discern out with certainty and move on with his education, career and dating life with peace, knowledge and a better understanding of his faith.Formal discernment is difficult. If a young person attends seminary or religious formation and has success there, even if he discerns out, he is the better for it. He will learn discipline and accountability. He will have a strong work ethic, a better prayer life and receive many of the tools needed to succeed in college, enter the workforce and become a successful spouse and parent.Life on a college campus can so easily encourage bad habits and distract a young person from hearing God’s call. If a discerner is serious about seminary or religious life, do not dissuade him from taking the next step. Even if he is called to a different vocation, with a year or two in seminary or religious formation under his belt, the odds are good that he will be successful in his vocation, regardless of what it is.