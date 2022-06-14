Dr. Johnston and Bishop Mulvey tour the Mother Teresa Shelter and feed the homeless

Bishop Mulvey and Dr. Michele Johnston help serve food to clients at the Mother Teresa Shelter. Photos by Mary Cottingham | STC
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter’s new Executive Director Dr. Michele Johnston and Bishop Michael Mulvey tour the Shelter and feed the homeless on June 9.
Dr. Johnston will manage the day-to-day operations at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter. She will work in concert with the Diocese of Corpus Christi and local leadership to elevate the care of the needy, homeless, and displaced in our community and the 12 counties of the Diocese.
Bishop said he is pleased to have Johnston on board and looks forward to serving the many people in need. Catholic Charities in the diocese “is probably one of the most attractive entities people can give to, so we’re always grateful, and certainly, we always need more.”
"We’re so grateful for everything that people give, and people are ready to give to Catholic Charities,” he said.
Operations Supervisor Sister Rency Moonjely, from the Sisters of Adoration and the Blessed Sacrament, Sister Sibi Varghese, SABS, board members Stephanie Bottoms and Robert Black were present for the gathering. And Thursday’s volunteers included several kitchen helpers, including Mike and Terria Schmidt from St. Andrew by the Sea Parish and Minnie Dennis from Ss. Cyril & Methodius, and full-time volunteer Eddie Rodriguez from Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Seminarian Stephen Beadle, whose summer assignment is helping at the Mother Teresa Shelter, worked alongside volunteers and staff. Kitchen staff members included Pauline Escamilla and Julie Friant.