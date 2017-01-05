Over 60 Pre-K4 through K-5 teachers representing all schools from the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the second STREAM seminar on Jan. 3. The seminar was designed to teach early childhood teachers the STREAM discipline and integrate it into their classrooms.STEM/STREAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. It is an interdisciplinary approach to learning and connects academic concepts with "real-world" lessons.Presenter Dr. Rebecca Palacios, Ph.D. introduced educators on early childhood "hands on training" designed for problem solving, discovery and exploration.“It was my honor and pleasure to work with the outstanding teachers of the Diocese of Corpus Christi schools. They are amazing! Engaged, introspective, and creative. What a fabulous team of educators,” Dr. Palacios said.During the 8-hour training Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Corpus Christi said the teachers were engaged and excited as they modeled the STREAM discipline. "It was a remarkable day filled with many lessons and much enthusiasm to create creative thinkers," Dr. Henry said.