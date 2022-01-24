Ecumenical Prayer Service unites local Christians

During the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, clergy and church members in the downtown area of Corpus Christi prayed and sang together at the Ecumenical Prayer Service at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Jan. 23. The theme for the service was "We saw His star in the East, and we came to worship Him" (Mt 2:2).
Joining Bishop Michael Mulvey on the altar were: the Reverend Philip W. May, associate rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd; Reverend Dr. Brian Hill, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi; Reverend Dr. Charles Stewart Blackshear, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Corpus Christi, Reverend Pamela Dykehouse, senior pastor from First United Methodist Church of Corpus Christi; and Reverend John Hayden Haby, the presiding priest from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Also joining Bishop Mulvey from the diocese were Vicar General Father James Stembler, Father Pete Elizardo and Deacon Armando Leal.
Attendees were invited to place prayer intentions in a box placed in front of the altar, which each of the pastors represented – would pray over.
After the intercessory prayers, attendees lit their candles one by one, sharing the light of the minister's candles. As music filled the cathedral the overhead lights were dimmed, and voices from the different denominations lifted their voices in beautiful song.
In his homily, Bishop Mulvey said, "Today we honor Jesus Christi who prayed in the last hours of His life here on earth, 'Father may they all be one.' He said 'all peoples' and the Christian Church above all can lead the way for that quest for unity in the human family."
"Each one of us gathers here because we are baptized into Christ Jesus," Bishop Mulvey said. "We have come to believe the love God has for us. My sisters and brothers, this is always the starting point for reconciliation and healing among peoples. And one, that attracts the Holy Spirit to bring us together, to work for, pray for, and yes, suffer for the unity of the Body of Christ."
Before leading the congregation in "The Lord's Prayer," Reverend Blackshear said, "the apostle Paul reminds us that even though we are many parts, we are one body – and all of us are necessary. Lord, today we ask you to remind us that what we have in common is far greater than what separates us."