Educators attend marketing best practices symposium

Educational School Advisory Councils from the 18 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi attended a Marketing Symposium on Nov. 17 hosted by the Office of Catholic Schools. More than 80 council members and school leaders assembled at St. John Paul II High School and engaged in content and activities.Jaclyn Day, A national presenter, delivered best practices and the Superintendent Rosemary Henry presented a National Survey on Catholic Schools.Among the activities presented were were boosting enrollment through inbound marketing; maximizing school marketing with limited resources; marketing schools to millennials; creating school videos;and using Facebook and Pinterest to market school.“All participants have an awareness of the importance of vibrant marketing to ensure the vitality and viability of our Catholic schools,” Superintendent Henry said.