Parishioners recognized for joyful and humble service

Fifty-seven honorees from parishes throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi received recognition at the Fifth Annual Evangelii Gaudium Recognition Ceremony on July 18 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Bishop Michael Mulvey said it makes him happy to give out these awards. “This is one of those moments that I am with the people of God," he said.
He presented plaques to individuals and couples who were nominated by their pastors in parishes and missions throughout the diocese.
Pastors were asked to identify those who exemplify the Joy of the Gospel, which is Pope Francis’ first encyclical.
“It’s a pleasure to be with you and recognize you for the great mission you do throughout the diocese,” Bishop Mulvey said.
Individuals and couples who received the 2019 Evangelii Gaudium recognition were David Rosse from St. Getrude Parish in Kingsville, Hortensia Brooks from St. George Parish in George West, Emma Ramos from St. Martin Parish in Kingsville, Gilberto Martinez and Benjamin Mendoza from Our Lady of Pilar Parish, Ernest Espino from Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Melissa Riojas from Holy Family Parish, Jose and Ilda Sauceda from St. Joseph Parish in Kingsville, Charlie and Kimberly Nelson from Immaculate Conception Parish in Skidmore, Gilbert and Sylvia Ozuna from St. Elizabeth Parish in Alice, Gloria Nunez from St. Andrew by the Sea Parish, Gilbert and Lamarr Graves from Most Precious Blood, Juan and Sandra Juarez from Nuestra Senora de San Juan Parish, Pedro and Sandra Trevino from Christ the King, Richard and Paula Smith from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Rey and Susie Castaneda from St. Anthony Parish in Robstown, Encarnacion and Cecilia Gamboa from St. Mary Mission, Antonio and Naida Rios from Immaculate Conception Parish, Alfred and Lucille Snapka from St. Anthony in Violet, Robert and Elizabeth Conces from St. Joseph Parish in Port Aransas, Rita Moreno Arce and Aurora Cantu from St. Mary Parish in Freer, Martha Cuellar, St. James Parish in Beeville, Domingo and Herminia Reyna from Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville, James and Pat Staples from Sacred Heart Mission in Pettus, Tony and Sandra Gaglieno from Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Michael and Jennifer Valenzuela from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Riviera, Jonelle LeMaire from Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton, Mina Valdez from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Parish, Erma Gonzales from Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Eugene and Blanca Gonzalez from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Ciriaco and Nere Villarreal from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis, Deacon Vic and Maggie Benys from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Geronimo Jaramillo from St. Therese Parish in Woodsboro, Ben and Christine Lara from St. James the Apostle Parish in Refugio, Albert and Stephanie Rivera from St. John the Baptist Parish, JoFern Thomas from Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Dora Salinas from St. Joseph Parish, Miguel and Cristina Briseno from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Annie Gonzales and Eva Ruiz from Sacred Heart in Three Rivers Parish, Bobby and Mary DeLeon from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pawnee, Darwin and Theresa Baucum from St. Patrick Mission in San Patricio, John and Annette Freeman, St. Thomas The Apostle Parish, Yvonne Youngblood from St. Patrick Parish, Douglas and Anna Bracken from St. Paul the Apostle, Eleuterio and Enedelia Saenz from Sacred Heart Mission in Ricardo, Frederick Jr. and Elizabeth Yaklin from Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Vattmann, Carol Griffith from St. Paul Mission in St. Paul, Gregory Meyer from St. Pius X Mission in Sandia, Dalio Benavides from Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Manuel and Amelia Venegas from Sacred Heart Parish, Ofilia Jimenez from St. Francis Xavier Mission in Tynan, Alfredo and Juana Deleon from St. Mary Mission in Calallen, Evelyn Martini from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish, David and Karlene Lewis from Corpus Christi Cathedral and Nilda Ramirez from Our Lady of Refuge in Refugio.