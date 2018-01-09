Eric Genuis in Concert to open Diocese Pastoral Planning Process

Eric Genuis, world-renowned pianist, composer, and inspirational speaker will perform at the Corpus Christi Cathedral at 7 p.m. on Satruday, Feb. 3. The concert will serve as the opening event for the Diocese of Corpus Christi Pastoral Planning process.The Sunday Vigil Mass, celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey, will precede the concert.The great Greek philosopher Plato said, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.”

The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Corpus Christi Departments of Evangelization, Catechesis, Worship, Family Life, Vocations, Youth and Stewardship.