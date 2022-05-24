Eucharistic Congress 2022 is June 16-25

"If there’s any wake-up call for the Church today or any wake-up call for us as disciples of Jesus, the truth is a person. And the more we know the person, the more truth reigns in our lives. The more truth reigns in our lives, the more we understand who we are and who God has created us to be.”
–Bishop Michael Mulvey
Bishop Michael Mulvey invites the Catholic community and all people in the 12-county communities that make up the Diocese of Corpus Christi to the upcoming diocesan Eucharistic Congress 2022. The event officially begins with the Feast of Corpus Christi Family Celebration and Procession on June 16 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. (See entire schedule and events at feastofcc.org).
The Holy Hour Adoration Novena will begin with 24 hours a day representation from each deanery after the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, and conclusion of the Feast of Corpus Christi Family Celebration and Procession. The novena will include nine consecutive days of 24-hour eucharistic adoration, except during daily Mass and during the priestly ordination of our two deacons, Carlos De La Rosa and Charles Silvas, which all are welcome to attend on June 18 at 10 a.m. The novena will close at noon on June 24.
His Excellency, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, MTh, JCD, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will be the principal celebrant at the Opening Mass for the Eucharistic Congress conference at Corpus Christi Cathedral on June 24 (see schedule on page 19). A reception will follow Mass. Join us in celebrating the 110th Anniversary of the Diocese of Corpus Christi in the cathedral courtyard.
The Eucharistic Congress conference will continue into the next day, June 25, at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel with registration, followed by Mass celebrated by the Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey, STL, DD, Bishop of Corpus Christi.
This singular event includes distinguished speakers from far and wide: Archbishop Pierre will give the principal keynote address; Most Reverend Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS, Archbishop of San Antonio will give another keynote; and talks will be led by Andrew Lichtenwalner, Ph.D., Director of the Office of Evangelization and Discipleship from the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and Ralph Martin, STD, Director of Graduate Theology in the New Evangelization, Sacred Heart Major Seminary from the Archdiocese of Detroit.
There will also be a Youth Track, “Let’s Color Our Community,” for ages 13-18, who will join efforts in a service project with the Mother Teresa Shelter and prayer and reflection moments. There will also be adoration, praise and worship with Dave Moore. The event will end in the Nueces Ballroom at 5 p.m.
Cost to attend is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 13-18, includes lunch. The youth will receive a free t-shirt. The complete schedule of events will be available at diocesecc.org/ec22.
According to Father Jorge Torres, Secretariat of Evangelization & Catechesis for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, there may be National Traveling Monstrance as part of the National Eucharistic Revival. The procession structure is being developed in the upcoming months. The procession will be sometime in 2023, leading up to the National Eucharistic Congress. The Knights of Columbus will lead the procession while receiving input from the bishops and the people of God.
Stay tuned for more news of the upcoming National Eucharistic Revival, which begins June 16, 2022, on the Feast of Corpus Christi Family Celebration and Procession. This three-year revival initiative will culminate with a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024.