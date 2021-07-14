Eucharistic miracles driving faith-filled Catholics to share stories

Sharon Longoria wishes the world would get excited about the Holy Eucharist, especially young people.
But sadly, a Pew Research Study from 2019 indicates the trend is leaning the opposite direction. In a frightening revelation for Catholics worldwide, the Pew Report found 69% of Catholics polled in the United States do not believe in transubstantiation, the belief that during Mass, the bread and wine used for Communion are the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ.
Longoria is on a personal mission to change that statistic, at least for South Texans in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
“I’ve always believed in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. It’s part of our Doctrine, and it’s what I grew up believing. But I also understand it as a profound mystery at the core of my faith,” she said. “There are some beautiful stories about Eucharistic Miracles that span over two thousand years in the making, and my goal is to share these stories with as many people as possible.”
During the 2021 Feast of Corpus Christi, this year, Longoria and fellow volunteers Kathleen Huffmeyer and Mary Crabtree organized a display in St. Joseph Hall at the Corpus Christi Cathedral showcasing four Eucharistic Miracles.
Choosing just four miracles from the over 130 approved Eucharistic Miracles from around the world was no easy task, noted Longoria. They chose the Angel of Peace from Fatima; the bleeding host from Lanciano, Italy; St Juliana Falconieri’s Eucharistic Miracle at her deathbed; and the Eucharistic Miracle at Santarem.
“I consider the chance to work on this project a gift from God. We need to do more to educate our young children about the Real Presence, and I appreciate Bishop Mulvey for supporting our efforts to educate all Catholics about the Eucharistic Miracles,” she said. “Also, I appreciate Jaime Reyna from the Diocese’s Office of Social Ministry for allowing me to create this display.”
“I truly believe that we need to continue to lead people to our Lord for he is the answer to all our problems. We are lost when we lose sight of our Lord in the Eucharist,” Reyna said. “The Eucharistic Miracles from around the world is a great reminder of God’s love for us and that he is still with us in the Incarnate Word.”
Longoria and her husband, parishioners at St. Paul the Apostle in Flour Bluff, have seven children and 21 grandchildren. As she was gathering the posters for the Eucharistic Miracles exhibit, she assembled her grandchildren to listen as she explained each of the four miracles featured in full detail.
“They were mesmerized and couldn’t get enough,” Longoria said. “It made me take notice and realize we need to do a better job of educating our young children about these miracles, not only through religious education classes but at home,” she said.
Longoria suggests Catholic educators and even parents share the story of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who is poised to become the first millennial saint, as a way for young people to relate their faith to someone more like them. Blessed Carlo Acutis had a special devotion to God from an early age and is recognized for using his computer talents to evangelize his faith worldwide by creating a website showcasing all Eucharistic Miracles in multiple languages.
He died of leukemia one year later, offering his suffering for the pope and the Church.
“Carlo liked Pokemon, video games and soccer,” she added. “Relating to Carlo gives children the opportunity to understand we are all called to be saints, and we all have gifts and talents that should be used to build up God’s kingdom on earth.”
“The Eucharistic Miracles are a gift for us Catholics,” Longoria continued. “But we need to go a step beyond and continue sharing these stories. We need to enlighten our youth of what a great gift we have in these miracles. It’s about treasuring these gifts and passing them on from generation to generation for decades to come.”
Visit
therealpresence.org to learn about the over 130 Eucharistic Miracles from around the world.