‘Everyone knows your name’ at St. Theresa’s

by Jessica Morrison, Contributor

St. Theresa was built in 1959 by Bishop Mariano S. Garriga.

Archive photo





Founded on April 13, 1947 by 50 families, St. Theresa Catholic Church in Corpus Christi recently celebrated its 70th year with great jubilation. Comprised as a multi-generational parish with strong faith and family ties, St. Theresa is home to an array of heritages with many of the original family members still present. Although some descendants have relocated, the parish culture is rich in long-standing tradition and imitating Christ in serving others.

Bishop Emmanuel Ledvina began planning St. Theresa Parish in 1946 and drew up boundary lines and decided the Benedictines would staff it. St. Theresa was formally established as a parish in 1947. A building program began in 1948, following the donation of 12-acres of land by the Dunn family. The parish first built a school, which also served as a temporary chapel.

Staffed by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the school opened in September 1949 with 120 students but closed in 1992.

By February 1951, St. Theresa served a community of 723 people. In 1959, the present St. Theresa church and rectory were constructed under the direction of Bishop Mariano S. Garriga.

The 70th anniversary celebration commenced on Divine Mercy Sunday with Holy Mass, followed by a community meal, silent auction, raffle and salsa contest to help fund a church irrigation system. Parishioner Veronica Munyon said that when she moved from the Midwest 20-years-ago, Corpus Christi was very warm-hearted and welcoming. With a degree in pastoral care, she affirmed that the loving, spirit-filled parish helped her to be able to maintain her vocation.

The St. Theresa parish has been home to 14 pastors over its 70-year-life, with the current being Father Don Downey. The pastor describes St. Theresa as “the greatest-the most generous, most loving, most willing to give, and that is tremendous.”

“The parishioners have great affection for the parish; this is their parish and they really want to serve and support, and that’s marvelous,” Father Downey said. “Our location between the freeway and industry, combined with younger residents who have moved away, gives us a small population. However, the burbling of babies which can be heard at the 10 a.m. Mass on Sundays is an informal song and joy, a good thing that gives you hope. It’s an added dimension of God’s grace and blessing to us.”

Father Downey said the parish is trying to find new sources of income so that it can actually provide more services. “As with every other parish—big, small, rich, poor—that is the perpetual quest. We’d love for someone to come in and utilize the school building. We’re open to the idea, but a lot of our growth requires the financial stabilities to support it, so we’re praying for that.”

In recent years, the St. Theresa parish has extended its welcoming spirit to the greater diocesan community by hosting new ventures including an annual “Women’s Conference” sponsored by Catholic Daughters Court #2433 and supported by Chaplain Deacon Stephen Nolte. Now in its third year with more than 100 annual registrants, the conference welcomes family and friends and includes guest speakers, raffle and door prizes, breakfast and lunch. In 2017, the conference explored “The Annunciation and Our Blessed Mother’s role in our lives past, present and future”. Women interested in attending may contact Irma Rodriguez at (361) 774-6660.

Another apostolic initiative originating from parish members is the “Catholic Journey of Faith.” Now broadened to several churches in the diocese, the nine-week program consists of a Bible study course with discussion, praise, fellowship and worship allowing participants to develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Each night includes a different topic and guest speaker. Light refreshments and childcare are usually provided, and there is no cost to attend. For more information contact Dale Pittman at (361) 949-8332.

“This parish is deeply rooted with the people around here,” Father Downey said. “Whether they have been here since its founding 70-years-ago or whether they arrived last year, people who come to St. Theresa’s tend to love it and stay. I had a parishioner tell me it’s a bit like Cheers, ‘where everybody knows your name’. When you aren’t here you’re missed, and when you are here you’re a blessing—that’s St. Theresa’s.”

In spite of its small size, the St. Theresa community beams with the Lord’s joy as its strength, hope and security.



