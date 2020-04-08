EWTN’s Spiritual Resources Site Offers Comfort and Hope in Troubled Times

To meet the spiritual needs of people during these troubled times and in the future, EWTN Global Catholic Network has launched a new Spiritual Resources site, www.ewtn.com/resources. The site provides people with a vast array of tools for coping with the coronavirus pandemic, including Daily Mass and Scripture readings, live adoration, prayers & devotions specific to this time, a place for prayer requests, a Mother Angelica Live video on overcoming fear, homeschooling resources, and much more.
Plus, EWTN’s Expanded Triduum and Easter Schedule
“Our newly created Spiritual Resources site provides people with a vast array of tools for coping with the coronavirus pandemic,” said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. “But this resource is not just for today’s pandemic. All of us face troubled times at points in our lives and, when we do, we search for answers. In those times, EWTN is always there proclaiming the Word of God, which alone can provide the comfort and hope people are seeking.”
On EWTN’s Spiritual Resources site, users will find Daily Mass and Scripture readings, live adoration from the U.S., U.K. and Poland, prayers and devotions specific to this time, a summary of the special pandemic indulgence, a place to enter prayer requests, a Mother Angelica Live video on overcoming fear, homeschooling resources, coronavirus updates from EWTN News, and more.
For your convenience, below is EWTN’s expanded Triduum and Easter Sunday schedule of Masses and a few important devotions. For the complete schedule, please click https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule/united-states/2020-04-09. (Note: Events are subject to change so please check back for updates.)
