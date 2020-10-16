Exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of St. John Paul II

St. John Paul II in the artworks by Master Albano Poli
Master Albano Poli has created numerous works on St. John Paul II are installed in Italy and abroad: In Chile, for the III Millennium Cross (an extraordinary monument to Catholic civilization overseeing the city of Coquimbo), a bronze sculpture depicting the Holy Pope was made following the ancient technique of lost wax bronze fusion; In Poland, the mosaic of Divine Providence in Warsaw, and the series of seven mosaics for the Saint John Paul II Center in Krakow.