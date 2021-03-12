Explore God’s call with the Sisters of Providence

The Sisters of Providence would love to have single, Catholic women ages 18-42 join us for our virtual Come and See Retreat on April 16-17
Might God be calling you to something more? If so, come and see life as a Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, during the Congregation’s upcoming virtual “Come and Zoom retreat: Living the Mission of God.”
The free retreat is for single Catholic women ages 18-42. It will run from 6-8 p.m., (CST) on Friday, April 16, and 1-6 p.m., (CST) on Saturday, April 17.
The Sisters of Providence are a community of Catholic women religious who, along with others, create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy.
Join others and Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna as you deepen your understanding of God’s call within you. Through a virtual setting, learn what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including:
Faithfulness to prayer and total trust in Providence,
A lived legacy of love, mercy and justice from foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin,
A close-knit community that has called Saint Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840,
A long history of standing up for justice, and
Ministries that respond to current needs, including at the United States/Mexico border, teaching, service in the medical field, environmental justice and more.
Sign up or learn more at
ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call or text Sister Joni at (361) 600-9505. If you are also interested in visiting Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in person, call or text Sister Joni to set up a Taste of the Woods visit.
About the Sisters of Providence
The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 250 women religious, with more than 280 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at
SistersofProvidence.org.