by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

If I speak with human tongues and angelic as well,

but do not have class, I am a noisy gong. . .

If I have faith great enough to move mountains,

but have not class, I am nothing.



Class is patient, class is kind. Class is not jealous,

it does not put on airs, it is not snobbish.

Class is never rude.

How will you be “a class act” today?

Years ago, when I was teaching in our high school, I had a rather interesting encounter during one of my freshman religion classes. Because I wanted my students to have a better understanding of the readings for each upcoming Sunday, I would give them some background concerning each one and then I would continue with questions for a class discussion.My first question was simple enough, “Does anyone know someone with class?” Without a moment’s pause several hands shot up. And in short order, they all had the same answer: Grace Kelly. The only reason I was surprised was that Grace Kelly had died some months before and here were freshmen who not only remembered her life but they also accorded her their highest praise: she was a person of class.The second reading for that Sunday’s liturgy was St. Paul’s great hymn to love (1 Cor. 13:1-13). Many people can quote most—if not all—of it by memory; however, too often the passage can become rote. And I am not happy to say that has applied to me on too many occasions. That is, until I came across a suggestion for rereading the text. The writer suggested substituting the word “class” for the word love. Thus my reason for the question I had posed to my classes. Let me share with you the following:I think you get the picture. In fact, this small change shows what love looks like in action. I am sad when I meet people who believe they are entitled to do what they please to any and all because they do it in the name of love.So how would a classy person like Grace Kelly love? Even more importantly, in what ways was Jesus “a class act?” I would venture to say St. Paul’s hymn found its inspiration in Jesus on the cross: “Father, forgive them as they know not what they do.” Thousands of criminals who came before and after Jesus died with curses on their lips.Dennis Morgan and Byron Hill wrote what I believe is a modern version of St. Paul’s hymn with their song “Love Changes Everything.” Two of its lines can be tweaked in a similar manner: “Class, class changes everything/how you live and how you die.” Class like “love will never let you be the same.”Years ago, I discovered several of my freshmen students knew something that many adults do not. They had the singular insight about class, that is, what love looks like in a human being. And I have: