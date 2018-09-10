Families attend Family Fun Fiesta

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level families were invited to attend the annual Family Fun Fiesta at the school’s playground on Sept. 7. Families enjoyed extra playground time as well as great food provided by local food truck vendors Flamin’ Grill Steaks & Burgers and Sno-Ball On-Da-Go.

The annual event, hosted by the school’s PTO, provides a wonderful social and academic opportunity for Elementary Level students as they break away from their regular routine to engage with peers from different classrooms. While children play, parents are able to mingle with one another as they watch their children build lasting relationships in a safe, Christian environment.

Events like Family Fun Fiesta continue to build upon the nearly 148-year legacy created by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament where families may congregate to develop a sense of school spirit and community to help facilitate the growth of child holistically.