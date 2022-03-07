Families invited to learn more about IWA at Open House

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy welcomed current and prospective parents and families to visit the IWA campus during the Open House and Student Showcase.
The Open House provides a great opportunity for prospective families to fellowship with current Angel families, meet our faculty, staff, and current students, and find out what makes Incarnate Word Academy an excellent scholastic opportunity for all students.
At the event, guests saw student demonstrations and examples of IWA academic and extracurricular activities, previews for upcoming events and programs, and learned about the enrollment process.