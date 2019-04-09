Garcia family gives free haircuts at Mother Teresa Shelter

A family of hairdressers and staff gave out free haircuts at the Mother Teresa Shelter on March 11. The family represents three salons in San Antonio: Quick Cuts Salon and Barber Shop; Rebel Hair Parlor and Windcrest Barbershop Shop.
When Ellie Garcia heard about the shelter from friend Lillian Gasca, she brought her scissors and made her way to Corpus Christi in October last year and cut 55 client’s hair, so this time she brought some back-up – her husband, Jaime Garcia, her son, Elijah Garcia and her daughter, Shirley Garcia.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community and we enjoy it,” Ellie Garcia, the matriarch of the Garcia family said. “We may even make it a family tradition.”
Lisa Gray is a client at the Mother Teresa Shelter. She says she goes every day to receive their services until she can get back on her feet. “I am very grateful to the Mother Teresa Shelter for all they do. They have helped me so much and today I got a much-needed haircut.”