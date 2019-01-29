Family time sets off the tone for NCSW at BGMPS

Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School held a Family Picnic and Twin Day on Jan. 28, commencing National Catholic Schools Week for the students. The picnic-style setting offered something for everyone.
Children spent quality family time eating on blankets (for those who wanted the authentic feel), using the outside picnic tables or using the tables and bleachers in the gym.
Students and their families played such games as tetherball, ping pong and bean bag with the 70s and 80s music playing from the Snowie Bus, booked for the event.
In addition to having the Family Picnic, some students participated in Twin Day, an opportunity for students to wear fun matching outfits, expressing a theme of their choice.